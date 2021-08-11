Steve Wilejto continues work on his mural

Beautiful mural in Burns Lake

Artist Steve Wilejto has now completed work on his mural on the Red Apple store wall. He was commissioned by the Village of Burns Lake. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

