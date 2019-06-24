The survey data was gathered at the Burns Lake Trade Show on April 26-27. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako image)

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular service and wildfire emergency preparedness.

Those were the top two concerns noted in a survey conducted by the RDBN at the Burns Lake Trade Show in late April.

LOOK BACK: Over 1,600 people attend Burns Lake trade show

The survey, made available on June 7, also showed the third and fourth main concerns of residents are the mid-term timber supply and public engagement.

The RDBN has been working to improve rural internet service and that goal received a boost in March when the Ministry of Citizens’ Services announced it would invest $50 million in rural internet expansion.

READ MORE: Government gives $50 million for rural internet

Another section of the survey asked respondents to rank two of the best options for spending the $5.8 million the RDBN received in late March from the $100 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant which the provincial government announced in February.

RELATED: Burns Lake gets $3.4 million in infrastructure grant

The top option was “improved recycling”, and was favoured by 36.4 per cent of respondents; followed by “planning for parks and recreation” at 29.9 per cent; “economic development” at 19.5 per cent; “solid waste management” at 11.7 per cent; and “other” options at 2.6 per cent.

RDBN chairperson Gerry Thiessen told Lakes District News in April that the district was examining how the money could be spent on infrastructure needs.

A total of 46 people took the survey and most were from Burns Lake and Electoral Area B.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Just Posted

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

Man sustains minor injuries after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he… Continue reading

Burns Lake celebrates Aboriginal Day

Burns Lake kicked off Aboriginal Day on June 21 with a parade… Continue reading

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Snow covers southern B.C. highway

Burns Lake residents might not be happy about the cooler temperatures this… Continue reading

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadian communities responding to climate change

New research highlights state of local adaptation planning in Canada

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Most Read