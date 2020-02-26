Biathlon BC Cup in Burns Lake

On Feb. 7-9, 2020, the Omineca Ski Club welcomed over 50 biathletes from Smithers to Whistler for the Biathlon BC Cup#3. Participants enjoyed beautiful sunny weather, excellent snow conditions and local hospitality, including a much liked performance by the Johnny Rockers. As they said “Burns Lake is the best!” Local athletes shined: Ewan Hawes, in the juvenile category, finished 4th in the Sprint event (Saturday) and second in the individual event (Sunday). In the junior girl category, Julia Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and received the bronze in the individual. In the senior girl category, Adrienne Bender got the bronze both days and Nicole Hamp finished 4th in the Sprint and 5th in the individual. Côle Bender, in the youth category, went home with the gold both days. In the Saturday Sprint event, Randy Hamp finished 4th in the masters men category and Agathe Bernard finished 7th in the recreation category. (Submitted photos)

