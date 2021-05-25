Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February

President Joe Biden signed into law Monday legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings.

The measure pushed by members of Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation will allow large cruise ships to sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. It is intended as a temporary workaround of a longstanding federal law that requires certain large cruise ships bound for Alaska to stop in Canada or start trips there.

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February.

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaska has a limited opportunity for cruise travel, unlike sunny locales such as Florida. Before the pandemic, the season in Alaska would begin in late spring and extend through the summer or sometimes early fall.

She said cruise lines now have an opportunity to book trips to bring people to Alaska and “help us with our economy that has really been smacked hard by COVID.” Tourism is an important industry in the state, particularly for many southeast Alaska communities heavily reliant on cruise ship passengers.

Passage of the bill underscores the importance of not giving up, Murkowski said in comments alongside Sen. Dan Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Don Young, the other members of the state’s congressional delegation, in Washington, D.C, on Monday.

Cruise lines still must meet guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guard against COVID-19.

Earlier Monday, Norwegian Cruise Line announced plans to resume U.S. operations beginning Aug. 7, with voyages from Seattle to Alaska ports. The company has planned sailings through mid-October.

Cruise lines such as Holland America Line also have announced sailing plans.

Many of the large ships that visit Alaska are registered in foreign countries. U.S. law prohibits such ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port.

READ MORE: Public health evaluating how, when Canada can allow fully-vaccinated travellers: Tam

___

Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville contributed from Washington, D.C.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise ShipsCruisesJoe BidenUSA

Previous story
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
Next story
Alberta asks universities to report on links with Beijing and Communist Party

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Fire Townhouse Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
VIDEO: Townhouse devoured by fire in Houston

No injuries but property completely destroyed

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

Firefighter medic Andy Tighe snaps a photo of the breakaway plus-class cruise ship Norwegian Bliss while Captain Tracy Mettler operates a fireboat in the Tongass Narrows in Ketchikan, Alaska, on June 4, 2018. President Joe Biden signed into law Monday, May 24, 2021, legislation that opens a door for resumed cruise ship travel to Alaska after the pandemic last year scrapped sailings. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)
Biden signs bill opening door for Alaska cruises to resume, bypassing B.C. ports

Canada, amid COVID-19 concerns, has barred cruise operations through February

Tax freedom day for Canadians happened May 24, a week later than last year, calculated the Fraser Institute. (Pixabay Image)
‘Tax Freedom Day’ in Canada is coming a week later this year

Fraser Institute calculates May 24 as day average household income matches tax payable for 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Most Read