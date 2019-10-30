Big bucks for fire prevention

The Burns Lake Community Forest donated $58,500 to the Burns Lake Fire Training Society, at the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards event on Oct. 19. (L-R) Comfor president Crystal Fisher; Paul Davidson of the Comfor board of directors; and Rob Krause, Director of Protective Services with the Village of Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photo)
