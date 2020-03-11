Big donation by Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Burns Lake

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union – Lakes District branch donated $1,000 to the Children’s Festival and Dog Show for this year’s Lakes District Fall Fair & Music Festival. The BVCU also donated an additional $4,000 to the fair’s capital project to replace and upgrade the pump house and concession booth. (Submitted photo)

