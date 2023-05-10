CGL donation

Big donation for Burns Lake

Recently Coastal GasLink held a luncheon and cheque presentation in Burns Lake to give a cheque for $134,695 to the Burns Lake community. Back in February of this year, Michels Canada Pipeline with the help of Woods n’ Water, organized a fishing derby on Tchesinkut Lake and Burns Lake. $68,440 was raised through the derby and Coastal GasLink and TC Energy donated a matching grant of $66,255. All money raised is being donated to the Burns Lake community. The funds will be donated to: School District No. 91, Burns Lake Search and Rescue, Colleymount Recreation Commission, Lakes District Festival Association, Lakes District Fall Fair, ­ Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Tweedsmuir Recreation Commission, Village of Burns Lake­­. (Front row L-R) Tanner Moulton, Public Affairs Advisor, Coastal GasLink, Village of Burns Lake Mayor Henry Wiebe, John Hunt, Project Director, Michels Canada and Allison Ussyk, Project Environmental Manager, Michels Canada. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)

