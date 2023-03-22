BVCU cheque presentation

Big donation for Foundry

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union made a big cheque presentation to the Burns Lake Foundry – $30,000. Branch manager in Burns Lake Nathan Way said, “We thought it was an important service to be brought to our community. A way for young people to connect with peers and professionals to get the support they need. It’s part of our mission of building healthy, sustainable communities.” (Ted Douglas photo/Lakes District News)

