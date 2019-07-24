Big fun on two wheels at Big Pig

Riders hit the trails for a slew of race events at the Big Pig Mountain Biking Festival around Kager Lake and Boer Mountain on July 20-21. Children and adults alike joined cross country and downhill races, relay and obstacle courses and a scavenger hunt.

In the Huff’n Puff 40-kilometr e cross country event, Damian Georgyev came first in the 13- 15 Junior Tender (Boar) catego ry; in the 19-34 Lean (Boar) c ategory Seth van Varseveld cam e first, Bryn Endacott came se cond and Paul Bertrand came th ird; in the 19-34 Lean (Sow) c ategory Emmy Bluin was first; in the 35-49 Gristle (Boar) ca tegory, Dallas Hall came first , Matt Brown came second and S ean Broadworth came third; in the 35-49 Gristle (Sow) catego ry, Helen Purslow came first, Susan Russell came second and Sheena Briggs came third; in t he 50-59 Freezer Burnt (Boar) category Lorne Buchanan came f irst, Dave Sandsmark came seco nd and Darin Kashmark came thi rd. The Top Male in the Huff’n Puff was Seth van Varseveld, who finished in 2 hours and 23 minutes; and the Top Female w as Helen Purslow who finished in 3 hours and 25 minutes.

For the Dante’s event (10 km l aps in five hours), Mike Stone came first and Murphy Abraham came second in the 35-49 Gris tle category; and Steve Stanye r came first in the 50-59 Free zer Burnt category. For the te ams, Amy Klepetar and Matt Bee dle came first; and the team o f Pat Dube, Patti Dube, Camero n Stewart and Elise Dube came second. The Top Solo rider in Dante’s was Steve Stanyer who completed six laps and the Top Team was the duo of Amy Klepe tar and Matt Beedle who finish ed seven laps.

For the Wilber’s event (5 km l aps in three hours), the top t hree riders in the Solo catego ry were Mariah Kashmark, Arthu r Besnard and Clay McEntree. I n the team category, first pla ce went to the group of Jordan Williams, Jordin West, Tyrese Charlie, Kirk Charlie and Gab riel Charlie; second place wen t to Randy Steward and Laura S tewart; and third place went t o Dylan Stewart, Brody Green a nd Walker Green. The Top Solo rider was Mariah Kashmark.

For the 4 Cross event, in the 12 and under Cutlet (Boar) cat egory, Dylan Stewart came firs t, Justin Derksen came second and Walker Green came third; i n the 12 and under Cutlet ( Sow) category, Tessa Green cam e first, Cedar Rysavy came sec ond and Lola Wilson came third ; in the 13-15 Junior Tender ( Boar) category, Jordin West ca me first, Kirk Charlie came se cond and Brody Green came thir d; in the 16-18 Senior Tender (Boar) category, Cameron Stewa rt came first, Simeon Weller c ame second and Colby Bergeron came third; in the 19 and over (men) category, Josh Holland came first, Raphael Baril came second and Will Roberts came third; in the women’s category , Kaylee Walstrom came first, Patti Dube came second and Zoe y Thom-Lucy came third. The Ov erall Male winner was Josh Hol land and the Overall Female wa s Kaylee Walstrom.

In the Downhill (Charlotte’s W eb) event, Ewan Hawes came fir st, Dylan Steward came second and Justin Derksen came third in the 12 and under Cutlet ( Boar) category; in the 12 and under Cutlet (Sow) category, C edar Rysavy came first and Lol a Wilson came second; in the 1 3-15 Junior Tender (Boar) cate gory, Damian Georgyev came fir st, Jasper Rysavy came second and Conner Muir came third; Zo ey Thom-Lucy was first in the 13-15 Junior Tender (Sow); in the 16-18 Senior Tender (Boar) , Heiko Krause came first, Cam eron Stewart came second and S imeon Weller came third; Sophi a van Varseveld was first in t he 16-18 Senior Tender (Sow) c ategory; in the 19-34 Lean ( Boar) category, Raphael Baril came first, Josh Holland came second and Matthew Hakes came third; in the 19-34 Lean (Sow) category, Nin Brown came firs t, Kaylee Walstrom came second and Elise Dube came third; in the 35-49 Gristle (Boar) cate gory, Will Roberts came first, Josh Staub came second and Ke lly Lucy came third; in the 35 -49 Gristle (Sow) category, He len Purslow came first, Susan Russell came second and Nicole Lance came third; Dave Sandsm ark came first in the 50-59 Fr eezer Burnt (Boar) category, a nd Patti Dube also came first in the 50-59 Freezer Burnt ( Sow) category. The Overall Mal e was Heiko Krause, who set a new course record of 8 minutes and 58 seconds; and the Overa ll Female was Sophia van Varse veld, who also set a new cours e record (by one second) of 11 minutes and 58 seconds.

In the Youth (Downhill) event, Liam Beedle came first and Ry an Granz came second in the 8- 9 year old boys category; Lola Wilson was first in 8-9 year old girls; in the 10-12 year o ld boys category, Ewan Hawes w as first, Dylan Stewart was se cond and Walker Green was thir d; in the 10-12 year old girls category, Tessa Green was fir st and Ella Broadworth was sec ond.

For the Enduro event, Ryan Fra nz was first and Liam Beedle w as second in the 8-9 year old boys category; Lola Wilson was first in 8-9 year old girls; in the 10-12 year old boys cat egory, Walker Green came first , Ewan Hawse came second and D ylan Stewart came third; Tessa Green was first in the 10-12 year old girls category.