Big fun on two wheels at Big Pig

Riders hit the trails for a slew of race events at the Big Pig Mountain Biking Festival around Kager Lake and Boer Mountain on July 20-21. Children and adults alike joined cross country and downhill races, relay and obstacle courses and a scavenger hunt.
In the Huff’n Puff 40-kilometre cross country event, Damian Georgyev came first in the 13-15 Junior Tender (Boar) category; in the 19-34 Lean (Boar) category Seth van Varseveld came first, Bryn Endacott came second and Paul Bertrand came third; in the 19-34 Lean (Sow) category Emmy Bluin was first; in the 35-49 Gristle (Boar) category, Dallas Hall came first, Matt Brown came second and Sean Broadworth came third; in the 35-49 Gristle (Sow) category, Helen Purslow came first, Susan Russell came second and Sheena Briggs came third; in the 50-59 Freezer Burnt (Boar) category Lorne Buchanan came first, Dave Sandsmark came second and Darin Kashmark came third. The Top Male in the Huff’n Puff was Seth van Varseveld, who finished in 2 hours and 23 minutes; and the Top Female was Helen Purslow who finished in 3 hours and 25 minutes.
For the Dante’s event (10 km laps in five hours), Mike Stone came first and Murphy Abraham came second in the 35-49 Gristle category; and Steve Stanyer came first in the 50-59 Freezer Burnt category. For the teams, Amy Klepetar and Matt Beedle came first; and the team of Pat Dube, Patti Dube, Cameron Stewart and Elise Dube came second. The Top Solo rider in Dante’s was Steve Stanyer who completed six laps and the Top Team was the duo of Amy Klepetar and Matt Beedle who finished seven laps.
For the Wilber’s event (5 km laps in three hours), the top three riders in the Solo category were Mariah Kashmark, Arthur Besnard and Clay McEntree. In the team category, first place went to the group of Jordan Williams, Jordin West, Tyrese Charlie, Kirk Charlie and Gabriel Charlie; second place went to Randy Steward and Laura Stewart; and third place went to Dylan Stewart, Brody Green and Walker Green. The Top Solo rider was Mariah Kashmark.
For the 4 Cross event, in the 12 and under Cutlet (Boar) category, Dylan Stewart came first, Justin Derksen came second and Walker Green came third; in the 12 and under Cutlet (Sow) category, Tessa Green came first, Cedar Rysavy came second and Lola Wilson came third; in the 13-15 Junior Tender (Boar) category, Jordin West came first, Kirk Charlie came second and Brody Green came third; in the 16-18 Senior Tender (Boar) category, Cameron Stewart came first, Simeon Weller came second and Colby Bergeron came third; in the 19 and over (men) category, Josh Holland came first, Raphael Baril came second and Will Roberts came third; in the women’s category, Kaylee Walstrom came first, Patti Dube came second and Zoey Thom-Lucy came third. The Overall Male winner was Josh Holland and the Overall Female was Kaylee Walstrom.
In the Downhill (Charlotte’s Web) event, Ewan Hawes came first, Dylan Steward came second and Justin Derksen came third in the 12 and under Cutlet (Boar) category; in the 12 and under Cutlet (Sow) category, Cedar Rysavy came first and Lola Wilson came second; in the 13-15 Junior Tender (Boar) category, Damian Georgyev came first, Jasper Rysavy came second and Conner Muir came third; Zoey Thom-Lucy was first in the 13-15 Junior Tender (Sow); in the 16-18 Senior Tender (Boar), Heiko Krause came first, Cameron Stewart came second and Simeon Weller came third; Sophia van Varseveld was first in the 16-18 Senior Tender (Sow) category; in the 19-34 Lean (Boar) category, Raphael Baril came first, Josh Holland came second and Matthew Hakes came third; in the 19-34 Lean (Sow) category, Nin Brown came first, Kaylee Walstrom came second and Elise Dube came third; in the 35-49 Gristle (Boar) category, Will Roberts came first, Josh Staub came second and Kelly Lucy came third; in the 35-49 Gristle (Sow) category, Helen Purslow came first, Susan Russell came second and Nicole Lance came third; Dave Sandsmark came first in the 50-59 Freezer Burnt (Boar) category, and Patti Dube also came first in the 50-59 Freezer Burnt (Sow) category. The Overall Male was Heiko Krause, who set a new course record of 8 minutes and 58 seconds; and the Overall Female was Sophia van Varseveld, who also set a new course record (by one second) of 11 minutes and 58 seconds.
In the Youth (Downhill) event, Liam Beedle came first and Ryan Granz came second in the 8-9 year old boys category; Lola Wilson was first in 8-9 year old girls; in the 10-12 year old boys category, Ewan Hawes was first, Dylan Stewart was second and Walker Green was third; in the 10-12 year old girls category, Tessa Green was first and Ella Broadworth was second.
For the Enduro event, Ryan Franz was first and Liam Beedle was second in the 8-9 year old boys category; Lola Wilson was first in 8-9 year old girls; in the 10-12 year old boys category, Walker Green came first, Ewan Hawse came second and Dylan Stewart came third; Tessa Green was first in the 10-12 year old girls category.
The Overall winners in the Youth events were Ryan Franz and Liam Beedle who were tied in 8-9 year old boys; Lola Wilson for 8-9 year old girls; Ewan Hawes in 10-12 year old boys; and Tessa Green in 10-12 year old girls. (Blair McBride photos)