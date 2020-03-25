Big money distribution

Burns Lake Community Forest presented the profit distribution cheques to Village of Burns Lake, Wet’suwet’en First Nation, and Burns Lake Band for fiscal 2018-2019. Shannon Haizimsque, Chief Maureen Luggi, mayor Doloris Funk, Chief Dan George and president of Burns Lake Community Forest Crystal Fisher (Lakes District News photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map