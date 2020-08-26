Big rotary calendar winner in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Rotary Club final calendar winner is Barb Ball (R). She won $1000 and told rotarian Lynn Synotte (L), “I’m buying a new sewing machine.” The 2021 cash calendar is under construction and will be available in late October for purchase from any rotarian and from other locations to be announced. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)



