Big rotary calendar winner in Burns Lake

Calendar winner

The Burns Lake Rotary Club final calendar winner is Barb Ball (R). She won $1000 and told rotarian Lynn Synotte (L), “I’m buying a new sewing machine.” The 2021 cash calendar is under construction and will be available in late October for purchase from any rotarian and from other locations to be announced. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

Just Posted

Here’s what you need to know about warts in deer and moose

Find out if it is contagious, harmful and if you can consume the meat

Big rotary calendar winner in Burns Lake

Calendar winner

Morice Forest Service Road arson probe continues

Cabin belonged to a Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief

Small Town Vape in Burns Lake sees another break-in attempt

RCMP catches at least one individual in connection with the incident

95 year old single-handedly reels in a large fish on Ootsa Lake

Eleanor Anderson, at the age of 95, single-handedly caught and reeled in… Continue reading

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

Most Read