Bikers on highways now

The nice weather means motorcycles are on the highway now and Burns Lake resident Brent Bishop wears a shirt with a message printed on it to everyone on the road – “I’m not your next roadkill – get off your phone and open your eyes.” Bishop himself was involved in a motorcycle accident three years ago when a vehicle did not see him on his motorcycle and crashed into him causing him bodily injuries. (Laura Blackwell photo)



