Bikers on highways now

The nice weather means motorcycles are on the highway now and Burns Lake resident Brent Bishop wears a shirt with a message printed on it to everyone on the road – “I’m not your next roadkill – get off your phone and open your eyes.” Bishop himself was involved in a motorcycle accident three years ago when a vehicle did not see him on his motorcycle and crashed into him causing him bodily injuries. (Laura Blackwell photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map