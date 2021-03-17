Bill C-21’s paintball and airsoft gun ban misguided, say critics

“We believe the answer is better legislation rather than what appears to be a tacit ban of this and similar sports in Canada,” said Michael Jacques, the director for the Burns Lake Paintball Association. (Burns Lake Paintball Association Facebook photo/Lakes District News)

The government’s firearm bill C-21 is all set to place a ban on airsoft guns and a number of paintball guns. We asked Michael Jacques, the director for the Burns Lake Paintball Association on the implications of this ban on the sport.

”Bill C-21 could have a serious impact on our association, the sport we play, and the retail organizations that support it. This bill seeks to amend section 84 of the Criminal Code to prohibit the import, export, sale, and transfer of what the government has defined as “mid-velocity” replica firearms. The vast majority of airsoft guns and a significant number of paintball guns in use locally by our members would fall under this definition,” said Jacques.

What this would mean for new players is difficulty in obtaining the gear they would need to play, while making it impossible for the current owners to sell their equipment if the sport ends up being shut down due to this legislation, he said. This would also leave larger distributors of airsoft and paintball guns stuck with hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars’ worth of equipment that would no longer be legal to sell, either in Canada or internationally.

Last year, the federal government issued an order-in-council to ban 1,500 makes and models of assault-style military grade weapons. The list of banned guns included some hunting guns as well as an airsoft gun. Woods N’ Water owner Paul Hilliard had said at the time that he thought the anncouncement was misguided and that the government was targeting wrong people, as criminals who have illegally obtained firearms would not be impacted by this confiscation regime.

Jacques shared in this sentiment and said that while the organization understood that there could be serious concerns from law enforcement and parents about airsoft and paintball guns, the answer is not in banning the equipment used in games.

“In fact we agree that these devices need to be treated with care and there should be some reasonable restrictions on where, when and who should be using them. We believe the answer is better legislation rather than what appears to be a tacit ban of this and similar sports in Canada. Other countries already have laws on the books specifically to address the appearance, use, and storage of air rifles such as airsoft and paintball guns. Let’s look to what they have done and craft laws that work for Canada,” he said.

Airsoft and paintball are safe, highly active outdoor sports that have been played across Canada for many years now and would be a great option to have as we come out from under the cloud of the pandemic, he said.

“We’re happy to work with legislators, law enforcement and parent groups to make sure this sport can continue to be enjoyed across the province and the country, and that it remains safe for everyone,” added Jacques.

Currently, the highest signed e-petition, e-3201 is to reject Bill C-21. The e-petition, initiated by Nicholas James Martin from Alliston, Ontario is being supported by MP Terry Dowdall of the Ontario conservative caucus and had received 30,501 signatures at the time of going to press. The e-petition which calls upon the government to recognize that the airsoft and paintball guns are safe activities and do not cause risk to public safety, will continue to remain open for signing until Mar. 26.

According to Jacuqes, those who would like to express their opinions about Bill C-21 are encouraged to contact MP, Taylor Bachrach as well.

