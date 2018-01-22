Bill Konkin Citizen of the Year nominations open

Editor:

This prestigious award is presented annually to residents of the Lakes District who have dedicated themselves to volunteerism in their community. The award is named for the late William Konkin, a longtime school principal in Burns Lake who, together with his elementary school service club, started the award in 1973.

Over the past 45 years, 33 individuals and 12 couples have been honoured for their dedication to serving the community in and around Burns Lake. In addition, three people and one couple have been named Citizen of the Decade in recognition of their exceptional and longtime commitment as volunteers.

Nomination forms are available at local schools, banks and businesses. Please take the time to fill out a nomination form for a deserving individual or couple and send it to: Citizen of the Year Committee, Box 961, Burns Lake, B.C., V0J 1E0.

A handwritten signed letter will be accepted as long as it is legible. Make your nominations as detailed as possible and be sure to include your name and phone number. Nominations deadline is March 1, 2018 and must be in the hands of the committee by that date. Late nominations will not be accepted.

Sincerely,

Doug Campbell

Chair, Citizen of the Year Award Committee