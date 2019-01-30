Bill Konkin citizen of the year nominations

Who would you nominate?

This prestigious award is presented annually to the residents of the Lakes District who have dedicated themselves to volunteerism in their community. The award is named for the late William Konkin, long time school principal of Burns Lake, who together with his elementary school service club started the award in 1973.

Over the past 45 years, 33 individuals and 13 couples have been honoured for their dedication to serving the community in and around Burns Lake. In addition three people and one couple have been named citizen of the decade in recognition of their exceptional and long time commitment as volunteers.

Nomination forms are available at local schools banks and businesses.

Please take the time to fill out a nomination form for a deserving individual or couple and send it to: Citizen of the year committee Box 961 Burns Lake BC V0J1E0.

A hand written signed letter will be excepted as long it is legible. Make your nomination as detailed as possible and be sure to include your name and phone number.

Nomination deadline is March 1, 2019 and must be in the hands of the committee by that date. Late nominations will not be excepted. For more information call Doug Campbell, chair of citizen of the year award committee at 250-692-7300.