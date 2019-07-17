Binta rec site wrecked

Infrastructure at the Binta Lake South Recreation Site was severely damaged around the weekend of June 22. The outhouse was destroyed, table boards were ripped off and a fire ring was pulled out of the ground. The outhouse was worth $3,000, as Garth Schienbein, President of the Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society told Lakes District News. If anyone has any information about who did this, or saw anything, please report it directly to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or #7277 on your cell phone, or online at https://forms.gov.bc.ca/environment/rapp. (Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society photos)

