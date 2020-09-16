BL Comfor holds an information session on their prescribed burning project

Burns Lake Community Forest held an information session and open house on Sept. 19, to explain the work that they are doing around the Prescribed Fire Plan and the implementation of the Phase 1 of Landscape Fire Management. So far, hazard abatement piling and Guyishton Forestry Road Right of Way brushing and thinning have been completed on the project. The project would be undertaken by the Burns Lake Community Forest (BL Comfor) along with Shifting Mosaic Consulting and the local FLNROD and BC Wildfire Services. BL Comfor General Manager Frank Varga, GIS Analyst Michaella Collier, Vice President Paul Davidson and Shifting Mosaic Consulting Founder and Ecosystem Scientist Dr. Sonja E.R. Leverkus were present to answer questions about the project at the event. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



