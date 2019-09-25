Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta.

In the Rockies, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise are expected to get up to 15 cm of snow starting Wednesday night.

Further west in British Columbia, Kicking Horse is expected to get nine centimetres while Red Mountain and Whitewater will see up to five centimetres of snow.

Big White is only expected to get a dusting of snow.

While the early snowfall might be good news for ski resorts gearing up for the season, it will likely create hardships for farmers who are in the middle of harvest.

“Wednesday marks the final day of pleasant, early fall weather for parts of the western Prairies – at least, the last one for a while,” states a press release from the Weather Network.

“Even though fall has just begun, winter will come to call by the end of this week, with a full-blown fall snowstorm on the horizon.”

READ MORE: Four displaced after Kelowna house fire

READ MORE: Video resurfaces on mysterious Ogopogo Instagram account

With a low pressure system moving into the region temperatures are also expected to plunge over the next few days.

In Kelowna and throughout most of the Okanagan the temperature will hover in the low teens and flirt with negative temperatures by the weekend.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash
Next story
70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

Just Posted

Canada is pretty and welcoming, says Hélène from Belgium

When Belgian exchange student Hélène Georges stepped out of the airport in… Continue reading

RDBN blasts agriculture land use rules

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members slammed the Agricultural Land Commission… Continue reading

Burns Lake wins medals at BC Games

The dozen Burns Lake competitors who went south to Kelowna for the… Continue reading

An overworked ranger who helped build community

Walter Wilson, qualified mining engineer and prospector, came to Burns Lake as… Continue reading

Beetle survey, treatment in region to cost $100,000

A noted increase in the volume of timber killed by spruce beetles… Continue reading

70 trucks and counting: B.C. loggers en route to Vancouver to protest job losses

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through the Cariboo

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

Most Read