BLMBA bids to build trail to Boer Mountain

The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association hopes to extend a trail up to the top of Boer Mountain. (Lakes District News file photo)

The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association (BLMBA) is seeking permission to extend a biking trail up to the top of Boer Mountain.

Patti Dube and Dave Sandsmark spoke to the Burns Lake village council on April 9 about the plan and sought support for it.

“We’re looking to secure more funding for an uptrack to build a trail all the way to Boer Mountain from town,” said Dube, who added that $1.5 million in grants has been spent on trail construction since 2006.

The uptrack to the mountain would give an alternative to riding up the road, which is very steep.

“Biking up the road isn’t fun…It’s more fun to bike up on a trail,” Dube said.

If funding can be received and all goes according to plan the uptrack could be built in 2020, at an estimated cost of $30,000-$40,000, Sandsmark said.

One phase would go from the Rod Reid trail to the bike park, and the second would lead from the Kager Lake campground up to thesummit of Boer Mountain.

“It will give another reason for people to come to Burns Lake. It would allow people to pedal all the way to the top instead of shuttling up the road,” he said, referring to the shuttle van at Burnt Bikes that can transport riders to the mountain in the summer.

The trail extension would build on the positive contribution the mountain biking scene has already brought to Burns Lake, Dube explained.

READ MORE: Burns Lake becomes key hub in region’s mountain biking

“[There was a] study from UNBC on the economic development of the trails and the impact they’ve had on the village and what we’ve done has really helped the village out. People are buying gas, they’re buying food, they’re staying in hotels. We believe we’re kind of the hub of the north for mountain biking. And people love coming here because of the camping that we have right there as well, right there on the lake. Everything is easily accessible and it’s free.”

“We want a letter of support from the village to build an uptrack…So we want to make sure it’s okay with the village. It’s a multi-use trail. We wanted to make sure what we’re proposing would fit and be appropriate.”

Mayor Dolores Funk said the council would discuss the proposal for a letter of support.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Blair McBride