A security guard stands by as firefighters inspect a wall in the women’s washroom in the Core Shopping Centre in Calgary on Monday. (Lauren Krugel/The Canadian Press)

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

Part of the food court in a busy downtown Calgary mall was cordoned off on Monday as police investigated the discovery of a body inside a wall in a women’s washroom.

Police spokeswoman Emma Poole said the body was found after a maintenance worker was called in to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush on the fourth floor of the Core Shopping Centre.

“If you were to look at the toilet, there’s a panel behind it, so that when people move it would automatically flush,” she said. “When they removed that panel, they found a deceased person behind that wall.”

During the busy lunch hour, people were dining metres away from the washroom, which had a yellow caution ribbon strung across the entrance. A security guard was directing women to another washroom a floor below, but the men’s and family washrooms were still accessible.

Officers could be seen ducking in and out of the washroom and more than half a dozen firefighters and officials with the medical examiner’s office were there as well.

In the early afternoon, the section of the food court closest to the washroom was cordoned off entirely and media were asked to move back. Curious mall staff and shoppers were milling about nearby.

Three of the eateries nearby were closed.

About an hour after the area was closed, someone wheeled a gurney past the cordon.

READ MORE: Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Poole said investigators had not yet determined if the death was suspicious.

She said it’s possible someone crawling through a vent or duct fell from above and got stuck in the wall.

“That would be the most logical … that it was from above,” said Poole. “That is obviously something they would be looking at is someone crawling through the ventilation system.”

— With files from Chris Purdy in Edmonton

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Just Posted

Police seek help in finding missing person

“Eddy” disappeared on April 13

“Walk Anywhere” and make a difference in the lives of Burns Lake residents affected by dementia

Burns Lake residents can show they care

Letter — Eighth Avenue needs overhaul

A reader replies to the article “Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue”

Hot weather leads to overflows at Saul Creek

Residents advised to prepare for flooding

Reaching new summits

Jeff Scott tackles the backcountry

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Body found in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Maintenance worker had been called to fix a toilet that wouldn’t flush

On tax deadline day, hotels urge Ottawa to tax Airbnb

Hotel Association of Canada says taxing online rental company could bring in $100 million a year

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Most Read