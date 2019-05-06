Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

The body of a Castlegar man was recovered after his truck was pulled from the Kootenay River, almost a year after it plunged off a Castlegar Road. (Photos: Betsy Kline)

The body of a Castlegar man was recovered from the Kootenay River, Friday May 3 — almost exactly a year from the day his truck plunged into the river from Brilliant Road last spring.

According to Castlegar RCMP Cpl. Brett Turner, the recovery effort lasted several hours and required the assistance of several partners due to the difficult conditions and rapid flow of water in the river.

During the operation, an excavator maneuvered out into the river until the water was reaching the bottom of the vehicle’s cab so it could tow the truck up out of the water.

“The Castlegar RCMP would like to thank the efforts of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Silvertip Earthworks, Dam Helicopters, BC Hydro, Keegz Towing, Castlegar Search and Rescue, and Eric Anderson, who piloted an unmanned aerial vehicle during the recovery. Without their assistance, we would not have been able to conclude this very difficult and emotional investigation,” said Cpl. Turner.

Turner also said that out of respect for the family of the missing man, Castlegar RCMP will not be releasing any further details regarding this matter.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating.

A previous attempt to recover the truck was made April 20. During that attempt RCMP, and Castlegar Search and Rescue were on hand with boats, jet skis and the excavator.

