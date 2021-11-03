Both vaccinations now required to access various services in B.C.

Proof of both vaccinations are now required for various services until at least Jan. 31, 2022. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

As of Oct. 24, proof of full vaccination is required to access some events, services and businesses by order of the Provincial Health Officer. This mandate applies to everyone ages 12 and up, and will be in effect until at least Jan. 31, 2022.

Services that require a vaccine passport include the following; indoor ticketed sporting events with more than 50 people, licensed restaurants and cafes and restaurants and cafes that offer indoor and outdoor table service, gyms, exercise and dance facilities or studios, nightclubs, casinos and movie theatres, indoor organized events with more than 50 people, and indoor adult group and team sports for people ages 22 and up.

Proof of vaccination is not required at places such as grocery stores, liquor stores and pharmacies, fast food or takeout restaurants, banks, swimming pools or skating rinks, retail and clothing stores, food banks and shelters, hotels and resorts, and public libraries.

A passport is also not required at worship services, or indoor youth recreational sport for people 21 years old or younger.

As of Oct. 29, 79.9 per cent of all British Columbians have received at least one dose, and 75.4 per cent are fully vaccinated according to the Federal Covid-19 tracking website. However, the Northern Health region is well below the provincial averages in terms of vaccination rates. As of the same date, only 66 per cent of the Northern Health region has had at least one dose, and 58.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Every other region in the province has at least 70 per cent of its population vaccinated or higher.