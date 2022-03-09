Bottle donations from PAPC

A cheque for $786 was given to the Colleymount Recreation Commission as a result of PAPC pipeline bottle donations for January and February. The bottles were donated from the pipeline camp and the containers were all sorted by Burns Lake Recycling Depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
