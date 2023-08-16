Bottle money in Burns Lake

Michels Canada beverage containers donation of $1215 was given to the Lakes District Fair Association. The bottles were donated from the pipeline camp and the containers were all sorted by Burns Lake Recycling Depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
