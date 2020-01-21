Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

A 13-year-old boy from Maple Ridge is facing possible charges after an alleged assault involving four boys and one girl at a Port Coquitlam middle school.

The incident happened on Jan. 10 at around 3:15 p.m. at Citadel Middle School, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators believe that a verbal confrontation between four boys and one girl was escalated when the girl allegedly used a low level of physical force, police said. The teen from Maple Ridge allegedly responded with an “inappropriate level of force” that injured the girl.

The boy was arrested and released on conditions to appear in Port Coquitlam court at a later date, and Mounties have suggested one count of assault and one count of uttering threats to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police have not released the name of the boy because no charges have been formally laid.

RCMP said they are continuing to investigate and more evidence needs to be gathered and evaluated, adding that more charges are possible against the other youth involved.

Since the incident, a number of social media posts have been made that “directly contradict the video evidence, witness statements, and established facts of this investigation,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin warned, adding that “a lot of anger” has been directed to the school and police.

“We want to assure everyone that our first priority is to continually assess the risk and make sure that everyone involved is safe,” McLaughlin said. “Now, we ask that you stay patient and avoid judgment until a full and impartial investigation is complete.”

On Monday, the mother of the girl involved detailed her daughters’ account of the incident, as well as response from the middle school and RCMP, in a social media post that has since been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook.

According to the mother, her 14-year-old daughter was at the middle school picking up her younger sisters, aged 11 and 6, when the incident occurred.

She claims that the boys were following her daughters while yelling profanities and sexual comments at the trio.

“The boys started walking right behind the girls and one boy walked side-by-side with my oldest daughter, and because of the slippery sidewalks, she slipped on some snow,” the post reads. “When she slipped, she bumped into his shoulder and then he called her a b****.”

That is when her daughter and 13-year-old boy began a pushing match, which escalated, the mom said, and that her daughter was punched in the face until she “blacked out.” Meanwhile, the whole incident was being filmed by one of the other boys, she said, and that other parents were nearby and didn’t intervene in the incident.

“My child’s face was covered in blood and swollen and I could not tell the extent of her injuries, it was the most terrifying moment of my life,” the mom added.

She said her 11-year-old daughter has been too scared to return to school since the incident and claims that the school has not suspended or disciplined the alleged attackers.

“They would still be attending the school but they did have a sit-down talk with them on Monday morning to let them know that they are not to go near my 11 year old daughter who attends that school.”

RCMP have not confirmed any of the claims made by the mom. Her social media post has gained widespread attention, with many calling on the mayor to intervene.

In a statement on Twitter, Port Coquitlam mayor Brad West said he has reached out to the mother since learning of the incident, as well as RCMP and senior leadership with School District 43.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our schools and community. We all have a responsibility to demonstrate respect and inclusion and be good role models for our children,” he said. “That’s what has made Port Coquitlam a diverse and welcoming community.”

“I have expressed the concerns that I know all of our citizens share. I will continue to advocate to ensure everyone can feel safe and secure in our community and our schools.”

Here is a thread from PoCo mayor @BradWestPoCo: https://t.co/QffxCU8gPH — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 21, 2020

McLaughlin said that “it’s completely understandable that people are reacting emotionally to this file, especially since children are involved,” but that RCMP must conduct an impartial investigation.

School board chair Kerri Palmer Isaak told Black Press Media the board cannot comment on an ongoing police investigation, nor individual students, but have been in contact with the school and RCMP.

“At the moment, the most emergent issue is with the families involved and helping the families in that school,” she said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the principal of Citadel Middle School, as well as the district’s superintendent, for comment.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

