Break and enter at Rose Lake Hall

According to Burns Lake RCMP, a break and enter at Rose Lake Community hall was reported to the Burns Lake RCMP on July 8, 2021.

The caller had been at the hall about a week before and there were no issues or concerns noted at that time. A cabinet had been pried open and electronics were missing. At this time there are no suspects or witnesses.

A Facebook post said, “The Rose Lake Community Hall was broken into and the only things of value in the entire hall was stolen and it was our sound system. We are a very small community and it took our volunteers many, many hours of volunteer work to raise the funds for this system. We feel it was someone local that broke into the hall, someone whom had been to one of our functions, as they knew exactly where to go to get the speaker system, prying open the locked cupboard. We are saddened about our loss. We are hoping that whomever stole this has a heart when they see this post and returns it…no questions asked. We just desperately need our system back so that we can have more functions for our community.

The following are the main items stolen: 2 Mackie 15 inch 2 way powered loud speakers with stands, 1 Mackie 12 inch 2 way powered loud speaker, 1 Mackie 12 ch Pro mixer with effects and USB, 1 Shure Cardiod Handheld Dynamic Mic

If anyone has any knowledge of this offence, they are encouraged to call the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171.