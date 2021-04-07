The Burns Lake Community Church has suffered a setback worth $8,000 in damage and stolen items. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake Community Church has suffered a setback worth $8,000 in damage and stolen items. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Break-in at Burns Lake Community Church

RCMP explores possible connection with the Houston churches’ break-ins

The Burns Lake Community Church had a break-in last month.

”I walked into my office in the morning and was shocked to see a mess. It looked like a scene I’ve seen in movies when burglars ransack a place searching for something in particular. My computer and monitor were missing, plus a laptop and two LCD projectors and a portable amplifier,” said Pastor John Neufeld of the church.

The church located at 530 Kerr Road in Burns Lake was broken into and computers and electronics were taken between Mar. 22 and 23. According to Neufeld, the replacement costs for the stolen and damaged items would be around $8,000.

“A near-empty drinking box was sitting on the floor next to a carved wooden grizzly bear which had been taken off a bookshelf. It made me think a little child might have been there too,” he said.

Neufeld said that the perpetrators had pried open fire escape doors and while most doors were unlocked inside, the one locked door on the balcony was kicked in.

“They didn’t appear to want to do purposeful vandalism,” he remarked. “With papers strewn everywhere it appeared as though the thief was searching for money and/or cheques. Then I looked at our offering box in the foyer and it had been hacked apart. A small amount of cash was taken. Other rooms were ransacked—-for what? I don’t know.”

Earlier last month, two break-ins were reported in Houston, one at the Houston Christian Reformed Church and the second one at the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church. While nothing was stolen at the Houston Christian Reformed Church, over $40,000 worth of electronic equipment was stolen from the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church.

”It’s not a major setback, but it is disheartening to experience such a thing, and extra sad to hear of other churches being targeted,” said Neufeld.

According to the Burns Lake RCMP sergeant Shaunna Lewis, a connection between the break and enters in Houston with similar tactics and property stolen, and the break and enter in Burns Lake is being considered.

“Neighbouring detachments have also been informed. RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye on their urban and rural churches which are recently being targeted by criminals. Please report suspicious activity immediately,” she said.

Neufeld, who was shocked by the events said that he wanted people to understand that buildings are not of utmost importance but people are.

“And, if I hadn’t said “yes” to Jesus myself, to let him change my life many years ago, I could be the one violating other people’s lives and properties too—-because I know that in our human natures, all of us are sinners in need of forgiveness and transformation,” he said.

– with files from Rod Link

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Just Posted

Tree; Burns Lake library. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Dragon Tree christened

The Burns Lake Public Library contest for dragon and tree names has… Continue reading

A tree planter at the Waterside Ventures’ planting location. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Tree planters to continue using COVID caution

Planters determined to support local economy

Danny Tress and Josh Waters competing. (Kathy Taylor and Tina Giesbrecht photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake athletes win at the virtual provincial Special Olympics

The snowshoe race sees Danny Tress and Josh Waters acing

BL COMFOR. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Community Forest gets $420,000 from province

Funding to go towards wildfire mitigation projects

Village of Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Community voices concerns over home-based businesses

The council meeting sees majority of members opposing zoning bylaw amendment

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Most Read