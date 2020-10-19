UPDATE: No tsunami threat in B.C. after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

B.C. has been cleared of any tsunami threats following an earthquake in Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday (Oct. 19).

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Centre, the earthquake occurred roughly 88 kilometres south east of Sand Point around 2 p.m. , registering at 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

Emergency Management B.C. confirmed the all-clear at 3:50 p.m.

A tsunami warning remains in effect for South Alaska and Alaska Peninsula.

We in Alaska just received a tsunami warning Earthquake in Aleutians pic.twitter.com/PTWTWqOLrE — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) October 19, 2020

