(Google Maps)

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Four people died in a float plane crash about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy on Friday morning.

RCMP were notified around 11 a.m. that a plane had crashed in the area of Addenbroke Island, about 100 kilometres from the northern end of Vancouver Island, said spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau in a news release.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said the chartered Cessna 208 had nine people aboard and was headed to Calvert Island.

The plane was operated by Seair Seaplanes, said Chris Krepski of the Transportation Safety Board.

The company, which offers daily charter flights and scenic tour flights in B.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The BC Ferries vessel Northern Sea Wolf was on scene quickly because it had been nearby, and a Canadian Coast Guard helicopter, Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo fixed-wing plane were all dispatched to help.

Multiple ground and air ambulance crews were deployed as well, including two air ambulance jets, according to Emergency Health Services BC.

The BC Coroners Service has not yet returned a request for comment.

– with a file from Black Press Media

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Mystery plane wakes B.C. residents


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies
Next story
Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

Just Posted

Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

Police have identified the man found dead on July 19 at a… Continue reading

RCMP search for clues linked to missing Jack family

The RCMP are searching for evidence related to the disappearance in 1989… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Fort St. James in financial crisis, mayor says

The community of Fort St. James is in a financial crisis, its… Continue reading

Stumpage fees rise, with varied effects on industry

Rates paid by companies to log Crown land increased July 1, with… Continue reading

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

A Burns Lake resident saw two men in a local business who… Continue reading

National Energy Board rejects federal review of Coastal GasLink pipeline

Project falls within provincial jurisdiction, board rules

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Most Read