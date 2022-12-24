BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed to due major incident involving passenger bus

The highway is on a winter storm warning

The Okanagan Connector is closed due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

The Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C) is closed in both directions west of West Kelowna and Peachland.

Around 7:15 p.m. the highway closed because of a vehicle crash between the junction of Hwy. 97 and Aspen Grove. An assessment is in progress but according to a Facebook post, an Ebus is on its side.

According to DriveBC, the next update will be sometime on Christmas Day. The winter storm warning is still in effect.

