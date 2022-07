Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The two male suspects in the Saanich bank shootout have been identified by the B.C. RCMP.

The men are 22-year-old twin brothers Matthew and Isaac Auchterloni from Duncan. Neither had criminal records or were known to police.

Police are still trying to determine what took place and why. The motive behind the armed robbery and exchange of gunfire with police remains unknown.

The RCMP are asking for people with information about the brothers to come forward.

READ MORE: Saanich police update wounded officers’ conditions, confirm explosive device disposal

More to come…