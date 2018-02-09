UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Travellers were left to mull around in the Comox Airport lobby Friday morning, after being removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver. A suspicious package was found aboard the plane. Photo by Debbie Bowman.

An Air Canada flight from the Comox Airport (YQQ) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was cancelled Friday morning, after the discovery of a suspicious package on-board.

All passengers of flight 8306 were removed and police were called to the scene to investigate.

BREAKING: @AirCanada flight 8306 delayed at the #Comox Airport due to a suspicious package. Passengers have been removed and police with sniffing dogs on scene. More to come. Photos by Debbie Bowman pic.twitter.com/Y7KYmUh6ie — Erin Haluschak (@ErinHaluschak) February 9, 2018

All YQQ departures and arrivals were cancelled until further notice and an ordinance removal robot was brought in to further help investigators determine whether or not the package was dangerous.

Ordinance removal robot at the #comox Airport following notice of a suspicious package. Airport officials confirm all departures and arrivals are on hold until the situation is resolved. pic.twitter.com/S6j1hLvHH9 — Erin Haluschak (@ErinHaluschak) February 9, 2018

The package was deemed not dangerous and all flight activity at the airport has resumed.

Story will be updated shortly.