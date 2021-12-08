Breaking the stigma in Burns lake

As part of Addictions Awareness Week, which took place from Nov. 21 —27, youth teams affiliated with Carrier Sekani Family Services are operating a campaign called #breakthestigma, that is intended to shed a light on youth who are struggling with addiction. Members of the Burns Lake Foundry youth advisory committee is seen here posing with their red branded wristbands, which are meant to serve as a reminder to accept your peers, friends, and family members who battle addiction. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)