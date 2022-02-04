Brianne Willson advances in cover girl contest

Willson is currently first in voting in her group to become the next Inked Magazine cover girl. (File photo/Lakes District news)

Brianne Willson, a tattoo enthusiast from Burns Lake, has made it to the final 15 in a competition to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine, with a prize of $25,000 to go to the first place finisher as well.

After having her application selected, voting began on Jan. 18 online for the first round to cut it down to 15. The next round of cuts will be for the top 10, and voting is open until Feb. 10.

“Making the top 15 was the most exciting part of this whole process so far.I was on the phone with one of my best friends and everyone was watching the timer tick down all together so it was a really special moment to feel so much support from everyone. I couldn’t actually believe it because I didn’t think I would get this far,” Willson told Lakes District News.

“I couldn’t even imagine how it would feel to make it farther so I’m just enjoying the ride along the way. It’s just fun to be a part of and also I’ve been loving talking to so many people that I hadn’t spoke to in years and years. It’s helped me reconnect with so many people and I love that so much,” she continued.

Willson got her first tattoo at the age of 14, and says that it’s always been a way for her to express herself.

“It’s crazy to have my creative outlet appreciated by people because my tattoos have always just been for me and pretty much my way of expressing myself without having to use words,” she said.

To vote for Willson to advance into the top 10, visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/brianne-willson

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

