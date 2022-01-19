Brianne Willson from Burns Lake in the running for cover girl spot

Burns Lake tattoo enthusiast Brianne Willson has made it to the final round of a competition to decide who the next cover girl of Inked Magazine will be. The winner will also receive a $25,000 prize.

Willson, who got her first tattoo at age 14, told Lakes District News that being selected to the contest came as a surprise.

“This opportunity actually came from multiple different friends trying to encourage and push me to even get the pictures done in the first place. Then when this contest came up they helped me every step of they way to give me the courage to even submit an application so when I got selected I was actually shocked,” she said.

According to Willson, there’s one tattoo that has more meaning then the rest. “One that is very meaningful to my heart is the portrait of my son Lucas. I was 17 when he was born and he’s 14 now so we somewhat grew up together in a way,” she mentioned on her online contestant profile.

When asked about her other favourites, Willson says its hard to decide. “It’s been really difficult for me to answer any questions about my tattoos because each individual one has been designed by me as a creative outlet throughout my life. I’m going to get another one to fit into my profile before the contest starts so it really is a continuous journey,” said Willson.

Voting for the contest began on Jan. 18. To vote, visit https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/brianne-willson

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

