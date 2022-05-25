Bringing awareness to ALS

Move to Cure ALS walks happen across B.C. in June and although Burns Lake isn’t an official site Ronda Payne is holding another fundraiser for her friend Barb. Tickets are being raffled off for this beautiful ‘Purple Dreams’ quilt, made by the very talented, and generous Jenny Pirie. Pirie created this amazing quilt for the fundraiser again this year. If you’d like to buy tickets, they are $5 each, and all the money will be donated to the ALS Society of B.C. – which helps everyone in B.C. living with this devastating disease. If you see Ronda around town you can buy a ticket from her and pay cash or you can etransfer to payner@cnc.bc.ca If you etransfer, please make sure your name and phone number is in the message area. Also Ronda will be down at the LDSS track on June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. walking a few laps in support of the cause. Everyone is invited to join her and the draw for the quilt will be done 1 p.m . (L0R) Jenny Pirie and Barb Wilson (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)