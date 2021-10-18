A four-part documentary series about the history of B.C. is airing every Tuesday night until Nov. 2. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

A four-part documentary series about the history of B.C. is airing every Tuesday night until Nov. 2. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

British Columbia: An Untold Story

Episode two of four-part documentary series set to air Oct. 19

Part two of a four-part documentary series called British Columbia: An Untold Story, will air at 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on The Knowledge Network.

The series is centred on retelling the history of B.C., with Cheslatta Carrier Nation (CCN) being featured in episode two. Lakes District News spoke to CCN Senior Policy Advisor Mike Robertson about how CCN was involved with production. “We’re pretty well known for our archives, we work with media and documentaries and researchers and happily provide archival material to documentaries such as this. We provided them with a lot of archival photograph material for the project.”

Robertson says that CCN was happy to be involved. “It’s always good to remind people of this area about the history, so we’re very proud to be a part of it.”

The series represents an inclusive and diverse perspective as told through the voices of the people who lived it and those who have studied it such as authors, historians, elders, families, and descendants of historical figures. B.C.’s history is revealed through interviews, vivid archival photography, film artifacts and captivating footage of the B.C. landscape.

The narrative for the show begins in the late 18th century and spans 200 years. The first episode, which aired on Oct. 12, looked at the early Indigenous resistance to settlers in B.C.. Episode two examines the transformative history of labour and the fight for equality by those who helped build this province.

Episode three will air on Oct. 26, and will uncover the myriad migrant narratives that helped turn B.C. into a centre for social activism. The final episode will air on Nov. 2, and will tackle the ongoing battle to find balance between steward-ship and sovereignty.

The Knowledge Network commissioned the project, and all four episodes were written and directed by Kevin Eastwood.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. could be home to 500,000 Indigenous people by 2041
Next story
Montreal firefighter dead after falling into St. Lawrence River during rescue mission

Just Posted

A four-part documentary series about the history of B.C. is airing every Tuesday night until Nov. 2. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
British Columbia: An Untold Story

University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George is one of the facilities over capacity with critically ill patients, many with COVID-19. (UBC photo)
Northern B.C. COVID-19 crisis brings back private home restrictions

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have been working to contain COVID-19 transmission in Northern B.C. (B.C. government)
Northern B.C. COVID-19 restrictions don’t extend west of Kitwanga

Red Chris mine’s Australia-themed dump truck tray pays homage to the partnership of the three nations involved on the site. (Newcrest Mining photo)
Prefeasibility study extends northwest B.C. gold mine life by 30 years