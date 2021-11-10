Broman passing lane near Burns Lake now finished

Final step was completion of line painting

Construction on the Broman passing Lane began in the spring of 2020. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Construction on the Broman passing lane – Six Mile, project on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Burns Lake, which began in May 2020, is on the verge of completion, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Lakes District News spoke to Danielle Pope from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) media relations, who said that the project is substantially completed and line painting was finished on Nov. 4. The project included construction of a two-kilometre westbound passing lane, an extension of the eastbound passing lane by 400 metres, and safety improvements to the brake check and chain off areas at Six Mile Summit.

According to MOTI, the goal of the project was to improve safety and efficiency for people travelling this segment, which includes a grade that can slow heavy vehicles. The total budget was $15 million.

