Brother speaks out on Buhler ruling

Wayne Ruttan hopes the man who killed his brother dies in a prison at a very old age.

“And not from cancer, either. But from growing old, looking at the outside from his cage,” Ruttan said last week following the life sentences given to Reuben Buhler for the April 2015 second degree murders of his brother Mitchell Ruttan, Ridge Vern Vienneau and Ehr Ola Andersen.

“I hope he’s in jail until he dies – to live a long time, knowing he has no freedom, so that he dies in there.”

Even though Buhler, 57, is ineligible for parole for 22 years, that still isn’t long enough, Ruttan said.

“I don’t think he should ever be eligible for parole,” said Ruttan.”He killed three people. He blew his chance at being free. He made his choice when he killed three people. The sentence, in my opinion, is not fair. You are in jail until you die.”

“He did that because of whatever, ‘I’m having a bad day’. How selfish can you possibly be. I feel so sorry for his family. It’s a small town and there’s no anonymity in a small town,” Ruttan continued.

Mitchell left three sons, one older and two younger.

“Closure? There’s no closure. Everytime I think of this I think of my nephews. They don’t have a dad,” said Ruttan.

Mitchell’s death also left Wayne without any siblings – a brother drowned when he was 19, their mother died of cancer and their father died in an industrial accident.

Ruttan said that while there are reports that Buhler felt remorse, he says the convicted murderer was instead expressing self pity.

“That’s what it was. Remorse being confused with self pity – “If I hadn’t done this, I wouldn’t be here’.”

Ruttan was also unhappy with the length of time it eventually took for Buhler, originally charged with first degree murder, to plead guilty to the second degree charges and then be sentenced.

But he said having an RCMP officer, Inspector Todd Wiebe, assigned as a contact helped immeasurably.

“He was absolutely fantastic,” said Ruttan. “He was really good to us. He does the RCMP proud.”