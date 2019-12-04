Bruins beat Fraser Lake

It was a strong weekend of league games for Burns Lake, after the Peewees defeated Fraser Lake in both games in the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena on Dec. 1. The Bruins won 13-3 in the first game and 10-3 in the second game. (Blair McBride photos)

 

Burns Lake Midgets vs. Hazelton

