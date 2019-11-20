Bruins come in second

The Burns Lake Peewees came second place in the Minor Hockey Association tournament held in Fort St. James on Nov. 9-10. Burns Lake played against the Houston, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake teams and beat the Fraser Lake Hawks by 11-1 on Nov. 10. (Submitted photo)
