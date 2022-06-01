Buddy Bench at Francois Lake Elementary School (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Buddy bench at Francois Lake School

Another school received a buddy bench also known as a friendship bench thanks to Tahtsa Timber in Burns Lake. “The bench gets set up outside,” Angelika Posselt from Tahtsa Timber previously told Lakes District News. “Kids who don’t have anyone to play with go and sit on it so other kids can come and either sit with them or get that kid to play with them. There are always kids who are left out. This gives them an avenue to be included.” Tahtsa Timber paid for and hired Dirk Hoffer and the wood working program students at LDSS to build the benches. Decker Lake Elementary School received the first bench back in 2018. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

