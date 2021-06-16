Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) has announced their finalists for the legacy project and the projects are now open for voting.

Earlier in May, BVCU announced that they would be donating a total of $80,000 with $20,000 going to each of the region of their branches. The Lakes District branch has three finalists. The Burns Lake Public Library, The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake have been shortlisted for their legacy project proposals.

As a legacy project for the Burns Lake Public Library, the library is hoping to creat an outdoor space surrounding the building for people to sit and enjoy a book, socialize and just to take a break in a relaxing space while out for a walk. There is currently nowhere for the community to sit outside of the building and the funds would enable the area to be landscaped with plants, shrubs, and flowers as well as have benches and tables installed.

The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society is hoping to get some final funding for the Beacon Theatre Raise the Roof Project. While the theatre has a large chunk of the funding in place already, a total of $150,000 of the $225,000, the legacy grant funding will put the theatre society in a place to complete the project with some additional borrowing and the continued operation of the theatre would then be possible.

Rotary Club of Burns Lake is hoping repair the infrastructure and the trail for the Eveneshen trail as the creek running beside it has shifted. This is dangeours as well as not ideal for the Rainbow Trout to swim.

Community members can vote for what they think as well deserving projects by visiting this survey link – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N78Q7JQ

For the Houston District branch, Houston Mountain Bike Association, Houston Search and Rescue (SAR) and Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club have been shortlisted. For the Smithers branch, BV Health Foundation, Cycle 16 Society and the Withsuwit’en Language and Cultural Society have been shortlisted. For the Hazeltons’ branch, Gitxsan Arbor & Totem Pole Raising, Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society and Kisipox Valley Community Play area have been shortlisted.

Community members can vote until 5 p.m. on June 30 and they don’t need to be members of the BVCU to be able to vote for their favourite projects.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.