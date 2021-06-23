BVCU donates to the library. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates $2,000 towards library’s audio books

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s Burns Lake branch donated $2,000 to the Burns Lake Public Library last week. “Burns Lake Public Library has used this money towards purchase of 47 new titles of audio books which were added to our collection. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, we noticed an increased interest in audio books. As our budget allows us to buy only a few titles a year due to the high price, we were very grateful for Bulkley Valley Credit Union’s funding which enabled us to extend the collection for our community,” said Library Director Monika Willner, adding that the new titled were received with a lot of enthusiasm from the library’s patrons. [L-R] Monika Willner, Nathan Way and Roberta McKenzie. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

