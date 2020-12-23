Bulkley Valley Credit Union donates plants to seniors

Bulkley Valley Credit Union bought the surplus poinsettias from the French Immersion fundraiser organized by the Canadian Parents for French Burns Lake Chapter and donated the plants to seniors in Tweedsmuir House and Carol Cottage. Catherine Fehr was pictured with one such plant. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Grant A Wish Day
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map