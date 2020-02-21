Contributor Bob Lampert spots the resident Roosevelt elk herd lingering near Schmuck Road on Oct. 12. An influx of elk in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has created problems for area farmers. (Black Press photo)

Forests ministry to conduct aerial elk count

Bulkley Valley-Lakes District landowners can expect low level helicopter flights first week of March

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be conducting an elk count in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District during the first week of March.

Mark Wong, a biologist with the ministry’s fish and wildlife division, said landowners can expect to see low level helicopter flights over the area from Witset to Francois Lake starting March 2 and continuing through the week, weather permitting.

The project is designed to give the ministry a better idea of the elk population in the area to better inform policy decisions.

“As more elk have come in, we’re seeing increased conflict with landowners in terms of the elk getting into the feed and silage and hay to wrecking fences and in some cases injuring animals as well,” he said.

READ MORE: Bulkley Valley farmers welcome proposed changes to ALR

Two years ago, in an effort to mitigate the conflict, the ministry began opening limited entry hunting (LEH) seasons during the winter to help push the animals away from agricultural lands and give resident hunters an opportunity to harvest the meat.

“The proposed series of short, LEH seasons is patterned after similar regulations established for Mule Deer in the Francois Lake area in the mid-2000’s, which appear to address the bulk of the socio-agricultural issues in those areas,” the original proposal stated.

“This approach is intended to disperse the elk and reduce the damage associated with extended periods of occupation on individual farmlands; with hunting activities targeted at keeping elk on the move and to introduce human threat responses in the elk which will also keep elk moving around the landscape.”

Wong said previous counts in 2016 and 2018, which relied on landowners reporting if they saw elk on their properties on a particular day, indicated a minimum population of 200 animals.

This year’s aerial survey will attempt to get a better idea of the minimum population size and composition of the herd by covering a broader area over a longer period of time.

The survey will use two helicopters, one out of Smithers ranging from Witset to Houston, and one out of Houston ranging out to Burns Lake and Francois Lake.

Wong said the ministry’s protocol is to be the least disruptive to wildlife, livestock and people as they can be.

“We’re not going to be hovering over anybody’s homes or anything like that, but we just wanted to get the word out, so people know what we’re doing,” he said.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive in Canada for quarantine

Just Posted

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Confusion surrounds terms of RCMP withdrawal from pipeline construction area

B.C. Deputy Commissioner clarifies terms of agreement following minister’s statements

Stop checks, searches of Wet’suwet’en pipeline opposers unlawful: Watchdog

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs file complaint

Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters speak up

“Protesters get one side of the story and they stand up with their fists in the air.”

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in Smithers over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is… Continue reading

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

Most Read