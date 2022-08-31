Burn Lake Timbermen sign more players as the hockey season approaches

Burns Lake Timbermen sign more players as the hockey season approaches.

Arieus Carifelle is 16 and from Peace River, AB. When he’s not playing or practicing hockey he’s playing guitar, enjoying the outdoors and working out. He will be going into Grade 12 and attending Lakes District Secondary School during the school year.

“I’ve been playing hockey since I was five, and I gotta say it’s everything, I don’t know what it is but I just love it so much being on the ice. Being more than an offensive player and battling for the puck,” said Carifelle.

Carifelle will be moving to Burns Lake and joining the Timbermen Junior A Hockey club for the 2022-23 hockey season.

“It is my first time away from home. I heard [Burns Lake] is a beautiful place, not much else but I’m excited to move nonetheless,” Carifelle stated. He played with the Peace River Wranglers as a center last season and had 20 points, 12 goals and eight assists, in a total of 23 games played.

“I’m very excited to go to Burns Lake, it’s something new, especially for a 16 year old,” said Carifelle, who does not have a billet home yet.

Kevin Filipowski, the director of player development for the team stated, “We’re really excited to get the season started. There’s lots of support from the Burns Lake community. We’re still looking for volunteers to help on game days as well as billet families for players coming from out of town. There are currently around 13-14 players signed to join the Burns Lake Junior A Hockey Team and more to come. Anyone who would like to volunteer or sponsor can contact the team, there’s sponsorship packages available for anyone who is interested.”

There will be 21 home games, mostly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The season will start in October, while practices begin early to-mid September.

“We are still looking for billet families, and detailed information is available on our website. It is a great experience and billet families are compensated $500 per player per month. They can fill out the form online under the “billet” dropdown,” said Dr. Derek Prue, from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) West Junior Hockey. Since 2006, the GMHL has helped over 1200 hockey players to all kinds of levels of college and pro. The official website of the team has also

launched and details, and any upcoming schedule can be found on: https://www.burnslakejuniora.com/.