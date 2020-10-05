Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper license plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Same person, another fake paper license plate.

RCMP in Burnaby say that an officer pulled over a motorcycle driver in the Brentwood area last week when they Mountie noticed the license plate was made out of paper.

The motorcycle was seized along with the plate.

According to police, this wasn’t the first time the driver used a printed-out instead of the real thing. In August, the same driver was nabbed by police and fined $983 – making it possibly the most expensive “paper plate” of all time.

In the most recent incident, police said in a tweet that the investigation is ongoing and possible charges are pending.

