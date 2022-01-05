Burns Lake 2022 business façade program

During a Dec. 14 meeting, Village of Burns Lake (VBL) council approved a motion to re-apply to the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s business façade program. Total annual funding is up to $20,000, which is reimbursed from the VBL to local businesses.

The program provides matching one-to-one dollar financial assistance to building owners to improve their building’s facade. The maximum grant is $5,000. The VBL has offered this program since 2013.

The purpose of the program is to improve the character and physical appearance to retail and commercial buildings in the local area. Each business within the revitalization area is eligible for the grant. To qualify for funding, you must be the building or the business owner. Tenants can still apply, but in those cases the property owner must approve the application in writing and confirm that the applicant will pay for all improvements.

Projects must also have a minimum cost of $2,500 to be eligible.

Some projects that have been completed as part of this program for various small businesses in the past include window replacements, exterior lighting and architectural features, work on awnings, signage, and accessibility improvements.

This year, there’s also a new addition to the list in 2022, which is the construction of a patio.