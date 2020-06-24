The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce trivia contest will test locals’ knowledge of businesses in the community. (Blair McBride photo)

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce receives $2000 grant to support local businesses

Gift certificates from local businesses and a weekly contest to help disburse the amount

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) Society announced a $28, 000 funding to help the Covid-19 Recovery Response initiatives in the Lakes District, Nechako and Kitimat regions, on June 15. The funding will be distributed among different regional organizations and communities including nine First Nation communities, three municipalities, and two rural regions.

These organizations will receive $2000 each to help their local economic initiatives and the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is one such organizations on the list.

“It was pretty exciting when they called us about the funding,” said Randi Amendt, the manager for the chamber and proceeded to give details about what the chamber plans to do with the money.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a weekly trivia contest. Each week, they will draw two winners who would get $50 chamber gift cards or a gift card for one of the local stores. They would also draw one $100 gift card winner, every other week.

“Initially, we weren’t sure what exactly to do that would benefit all businesses, so we thought of this plan to use the money to help support the local businesses,” added Amendt.

The NKDF grant will also go to the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, Saik’uz First Nation, Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Area D (Fort Fraser), Village of Fraser Lake, Stellat’en First Nation, Nadleh Whut’en Band, Lake Babine Nation (Woyenne), Burns Lake Band, Southside Economic Development Association, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Band, Skin Tyee Band and Haisla First Nation.

In a statement for the press release, NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford said, “The NKDF Board has set a strategic priority to support projects that assist with COVID economic recovery. On behalf of the board we are pleased to offer this initial infusion of funding to assist the communities with that critical first step toward rebuilding following these unprecedented times.”

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s trivia contest will start on June 24 and would be advertised through social media and Lakes District News.

ALSO READ: NKDF grants upwards of $80, 000 to Burns Lake projects

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Just Posted

Careful not to cross the line for just a few ‘likes’

On Friday, the Alaska National Guard air-lifted the famous “Into the Wild”… Continue reading

An indigenous, traditional pit-house to bring the community together

Talon Point Camp plans to preserve and share indigenous history

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce gets a new batch of summer students

Students plan to ensure people have a great summer

Village of Burns Lake council opposed to the cow moose and calf harvest

Councillor Charlie Rensby taking charge of the information and support-gathering

Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake to reopen its doors this Friday

The theatre will open to Trolls World Tour, amidst social distancing changes

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Most Read