Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce receives $2000 grant to support local businesses

The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF) Society announced a $28, 000 funding to help the Covid-19 Recovery Response initiatives in the Lakes District, Nechako and Kitimat regions, on June 15. The funding will be distributed among different regional organizations and communities including nine First Nation communities, three municipalities, and two rural regions.

These organizations will receive $2000 each to help their local economic initiatives and the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is one such organizations on the list.

“It was pretty exciting when they called us about the funding,” said Randi Amendt, the manager for the chamber and proceeded to give details about what the chamber plans to do with the money.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a weekly trivia contest. Each week, they will draw two winners who would get $50 chamber gift cards or a gift card for one of the local stores. They would also draw one $100 gift card winner, every other week.

“Initially, we weren’t sure what exactly to do that would benefit all businesses, so we thought of this plan to use the money to help support the local businesses,” added Amendt.

The NKDF grant will also go to the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, Saik’uz First Nation, Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Area D (Fort Fraser), Village of Fraser Lake, Stellat’en First Nation, Nadleh Whut’en Band, Lake Babine Nation (Woyenne), Burns Lake Band, Southside Economic Development Association, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Nee Tahi Buhn Band, Skin Tyee Band and Haisla First Nation.

In a statement for the press release, NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford said, “The NKDF Board has set a strategic priority to support projects that assist with COVID economic recovery. On behalf of the board we are pleased to offer this initial infusion of funding to assist the communities with that critical first step toward rebuilding following these unprecedented times.”

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s trivia contest will start on June 24 and would be advertised through social media and Lakes District News.

